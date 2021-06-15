Recently, I have read various letters to Voice of the People in support of or against the idea of getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
I suggest that those writers already had their minds made up about the subject before writing and were looking for information to support their thoughts.
They wanted to convince us that they were surely correct in the matter and we should consider their advice.
Unfortunately, there is one group we are not able to ask the opinion of a vaccine because they mercilessly died from the virus.
What do you think they would advise about the risk of the vaccine versus the possibility that it could save lives?
Once you’re on that ventilator you can’t say “OK, now I’ll take the shots.”
Back in 1955, a vaccine was developed to stop the polio virus.
I was in school in Red Cloud and recently my sister found my proof of vaccination card and gave it to me.
What a surprise it was to read that it took seven long years for the vaccine to reach Red Cloud in 1962.
During those in-between years many more people must have come down with and suffered the consequences of the polio virus, which targeted children and left many crippled for life.
Many others lost their ability to breathe and did not survive.
It wasn’t until millions of vaccinations were given that the United States was declared polio free in 1979.
So science was right with that vaccine to stop polio.
Also back in those days the information that was maybe correct or maybe not so correct wasn’t as readily available as it is today.
People generally did what their doctor advised assuming it was his or her job to research any condition and decide whether the benefits of a treatment or vaccine would outweigh the risks.
Today, we ask more questions and we read a lot.
We know that science is always an ongoing trial and many highly-touted medicines or procedures that were supposed to work actually failed miserably.
So skepticism isn’t a bad thing until we are pretty sure that a treatment is truly the best answer for a new condition.
In this case science is telling us that the vaccine is working and unless someone has a better solution it’s our best hope of putting COVID-19 in the past.
Having already had COVID is also no guarantee that a person has plenty of antibodies or we wouldn’t be seeing people getting sick more than once with the same thing.
No one wants to see this virus continue to spread and all of our strong opinions based on this or that has in many cases hurt our own outcomes as well as our relationships with friends and others in the community.
I wonder how the “No Vaxxers” are going to feel when Grandma says it’s her personal choice to only welcome vaccinated guests to Thanksgiving dinner?
World-wide the pandemic is not over.
In the U.S., we give out free beer or enter people in lotteries to encourage them to get the vaccine that was created and distributed to millions in record time.
Today over half of the adults in our country are now able to enjoy more freedoms because they are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, around the world, thousands are dying daily because there is no vaccine or adequate healthcare for them. We are very fortunate to live in this country.
In conclusion, I wish those we have lost would have had the choices we have today.
I believe they would have wanted to try the vaccine if it had been available and that they would want us to do the same.
Kathleen Petersen
Hastings