Routinely, city employees cut down trees in the parks.
Unfortunately, no one is allowed access to these trees for firewood.
A new insurance company used by the city considers it a liability issue, for anyone besides city employees, to cut trees in the parks.
Therefore, all the trees are hauled to the landfill and run through a chipping machine, and the city sells the mulch to the public.
One can only imagine the cost to maintain and fuel this chipping machine.
The city should be a bit more creative in the disposal of these trees.
Why run them all through the expensive chipper when individuals are routinely looking for firewood?
Surely, the city can find a location to haul this firewood to, make known to the public when it is available and let the public pick it up, for a nominal fee, if necessary.
Vince Varel
Hastings