Recently, the Nebraska Legislature OK’d the new election districts.
Even though Nebraska is thoroughly Republican, the districts were gerrymandered to make sure that additional districts will always go Republican. This is not a democracy.
Many states have done this, and, yes, Democrats have done this, too.
The danger to our democracy is that this leads to one-party rule. Right now, if many states had their way, it would lead to one-man rule, because they say that Trump is still president.
Authoritarianism does not mean more freedom for the average citizen.
On the contrary, it ultimately means everyone must do what the authority says you will do.
Yes, there would be some freedoms, but you better not get out of line.
These Republican states are making laws that greatly restrict voting rights, making it harder for rural and non-white persons to be able to vote.
The same states are packing election boards so they can easily turn elections into how they want the election to go.
Had such boards existed in the last election, Georgia, Arizona, and other states would have declared Trump to have won the election.
The freedom to vote act was just defeated by Congress. That would have required all states to redistrict their states by the same rule and end party domination of district boundaries.
If you are terrified, as I am, about the Republican Party promoting the “Big Lie” of Donald Trump — that the 2020 election was stolen from him — but if you can’t bring yourself to leave the party — like I did — then ask for a Democratic ballot in primary elections and vote for someone not running for Trump.
As I am perplexed by all of this, I am reminded of what a colleague used to tell me: Belief has always been stronger than truth.
Please care about and pray for our democracy and our constitution.
They are not perfect, but where is any better option available?
Rev. Frank D. Medsker
Hastings