I came to Hastings in 1984 after serving in Korea for a year.
Upon my arrival, I was stationed at the U.S. Air Force unit in the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot southeast of Hastings.
The unit closed in 1993.
Why? Because a complaint was made by a farmer that the B-52 aircraft were disturbing his livestock.
So the USAF did an environmental and economic impact study to see how closing would affect the city of Hastings.
The reply was that the closing of this station made no economic impact on the city. Really?
I was the non-commissioned officer in charge.
I approved the bills for the USAF unit — $30,000-plus for electricity for the radar site as well electric, water and gas utilities for 43 homes.
Plus, we had 81 people spending their money in Hastings for groceries and other necessities
And we had no impact?
What is it with this town? Why does it always chase away businesses?
Are the established businesses afraid of product and employee wage competition?
Or is it the attitude, ”if it isn’t mine, I don’t want it?”
Go to Grand Island and look at all the Adams County cars at restaurants there.
Drive by Kohls and other stores and look at all the 14-county cars. Grand Island and Kearney have grown while we have been stagnate.
After I retired, I became a police officer in Hastings, then a detective.
During my 23 years in the police department, I have seen too much political pull by certain people in town.
Things need to change!
Tony Scaccia
Hastings