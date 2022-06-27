My name is Wayne Miller. I am 85 years old and my wife, Janice, is 81.
We own the land on Osborne Drive East between 18th and 19th streets.
Without warning, the city came in and removed the dirt from the north side of the overpass to build up 16th Street and also removed the street lights.
They destroyed our sound barrier. Now when the trains go by, it sounds like they are going right through our house.
Also, they worked without a dirt screen, so dirt and asphalt rolled onto our property. I can’t mow the grass without picking up the pieces.
The had no right to take that part of Osborne Drive East away. We need that dirt barrier put back to protect us from that train noise just like it was before.
You have broken our hearts and destroyed our property.
Wayne and Janice Miller
Hastings