The Hastings Food Pantry would like to take this opportunity to thank the community and our volunteers who have stepped up to make it another successful year of service.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the No. 1 goal for the food pantry was to remain open and continue to serve those in need in our community.
With some adjustments, the food pantry has met that goal for almost two years.
None of this would have happened without the volunteers who continue to be involved with the day-to-day operations and with showing up to help when asked.
No organization such as ours can be successful without people willing to put others ahead of themselves and act unselfishly when needed.
And, we certainly have experienced that during these last two years.
Our volunteers have continued to respond to those with food inadequacies in the community by packing orders for clients, sorting donations, aiding in receiving and distributing food, and serving as board members.
We also must recognize our community partners who have aided our endeavors.
This includes churches, organizations and individuals who regularly donate to the food pantry.
We are most appreciative of these donors as they provide a stabilizing affect for the food pantry throughout the year.
We are also extremely thankful to organizations, schools, businesses and individuals who have made generous contributions to the food pantry.
We wish to particularly thank First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for its support, Adams Central schools for their annual holiday contribution, the Hastings Museum, and Consolidated Concrete for their assistance in weighing donations.
There are too many more to list, but please know that any and all donations are much appreciated.
As we begin a new calendar year, we are again making the commitment to remain a source for those with food scarcity in the community.
We approach this new calendar year with determination and with appreciation for those who stand with us to support a fight against hunger.
Don Gronemeyer, president
Hastings Food Pantry Board