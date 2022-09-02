The staff at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home want to thank the city parks department and Parkview Cemetery for the removal of the shrubs on the northeast corner of 12th Street and Elm Avenue.
We have witnessed several accidents at this intersection since it was widened.
With the removal of the shrubs, a step has been taken in the right direction to make this intersection safe.
Now let’s take one giant step further for mankind and make it safer by installing a much-needed traffic light.
Traffic has increased on Elm Avenue ever since the old overpass was closed.
Also, during the school year, an increase in traffic occurs because of all the sporting activities at Hastings College.
Safe traffic flow in this area is needed.