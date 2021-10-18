The Oct 16 front page article “AG: Doctors can prescribe off-label coronavirus drugs” presents a confusing message.
As a reader, I would conclude that the use of off-label drugs for treating coronavirus has not been studied.
The reality is quite different in that there have been numerous studies examining the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine worldwide.
For example, a recent (2021 Jul-Aug) meta-study published in the peer-reviewed American Journal of Therapeutics analyzed 24 randomized controlled trials involving 3,406 participants and the use of ivermectin.
The study concluded: “Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.”
It is to the attorney general’s credit that he will not prosecute but understanding that peer-reviewed studies have identified the efficacy of these treatments would give doctors more options in seeking the best treatment for their patients.
Roger Eigenberg
Hastings