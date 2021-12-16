Thank you to all the Hastings citizens who voiced their support and faithfully attended the Hastings City Council meetings requesting an answer as to why a collector street carrying between 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles a day should be closed only because of needed repairs.
I wish to personally say a heartfelt thank you.
Your courage to speak to the unfriendly elected officials will never be forgotten. The many supporters who have offered words of encouragement and resources also are greatly appreciated.
Finally, thank you to the Hastings Tribune for its accurate coverage.
May God bless you. Merry Christmas.
Willis D. Hunt
Hastings