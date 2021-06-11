The Half Hastings 5K and half marathon race was last weekend on Saturday, June 5.
I want to thank a lot of people for making the event a memorable one for more than 300 runners.
About half of the runners were from Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney.
The rest traveled from all across Nebraska and nine other states.
A common theme that I heard as I visited with runners after the race was how incredible our volunteers and crowd support were along the race routes.
Many runners stated we had the best crew that they had ever seen! The runners also commented on how pleasant the courses were and how well kept the town was.
I am not sure what they expected, but the eastern state runners that had never been to Hastings before were very impressed.
So, to my race crew who help organize this event with me and make race morning happen, you were great and the runners noticed.
To all the volunteers, you made a difference to these runners, enough so that they went out of their way to tell me so.
And to the many sponsors and supporters along with Mary Lanning that made this a viable event, you touched 300 lives and their families, too.
Finally, to the crowds and people at the end of their driveways cheering on the runners, I thank you as do the runners who appreciated your smiles, energy and encouragement.
The city of Hastings has been supportive of this event.
I need to mention that the Parks and Recreation Department mowed, cleaned and made facilities available, the Street Department had lots of signage and mowed to make the city look sharp, police officers were out to help with our busiest traffic points, and Hastings Public Schools made facilities available as did Hastings College.
It was a team event, showcasing our town to nearly 250 visitors and the families that they bring with them.
Thank you, Hastings!
Mike Florek, race director
Hastings