I read the Hastings Tribune article, “Laughing all the way: Hoff shows to be filmed in Hastings for broadcast” in the July 24 issue.
It is a major milestone for a local comedian to have his comedy act come to his hometown, but even more special is that his “act” will be filmed for broadcast from the elegant Masonic Temple in Hastings.
I have been inside that building since I have several cousins who are members of the Masonic fraternity.
The architecture is exquisite, it has ample seating and parking and is the perfect venue for such an occasion.
In our current troubling times due to the pandemic, the zig-zagging economy and bickering among the populace, comedy may indeed be a welcome tonic.
Furthermore, since the event is to be filmed from the historic Masonic Temple in Hastings, it may be viewed by people all over the country and thus generate “good public relations” for the community of Hastings.
Of course, comedy is all in the eye of the beholder.
I wish comedian Nick Hoff well for his July 31 performance.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas