Having family in Hastings and elsewhere, I read the Hastings Tribune article: “Hastings to play host to antique airplane fly-in” in the Aug. 24 edition.
I always enjoy antique airplanes. This is probably due to my late father, Bill Marples, working at Stearman Aircraft in 1938 and he later worked at Boeing in Wichita.
In the beginning, he helped manufacture the wonderful Stearman Kaydet Biplanes. Those two-winged aircraft are a sight to see.
Later, my dad worked at Cessna where he retired. It is hard to believe that some of the little Cessna’s he helped manufacture are now antiques, too.
When I was 39 years old, I took a flying-lesson at Grand Island.
I was pretty bold (and a lot, foolhardy). I had a cast on my leg from breaking it in an accident.
My teacher and another man helped me into the cockpit of the plan. We soared high in the sky passing Interstate I-80 and I was given the “controls” just as we reached the northern part of Hastings.
Piloting gave me a sense of freedom as well as the joy-of-flight.
I wish everyone at the upcoming fly-in much safety and the best of good luck … and blue skies.