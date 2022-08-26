Having family in Hastings and elsewhere, I read the Hastings Tribune article: “Hastings to play host to antique airplane fly-in” in the Aug. 24 edition.

I always enjoy antique airplanes. This is probably due to my late father, Bill Marples, working at Stearman Aircraft in 1938 and he later worked at Boeing in Wichita.

