The overpass on Elm Avenue has been nice to have now that the old 281 overpass had been neglected and is being demolished.
About a year ago, the Elm Avenue overpass formed a "speed bump" on the north side of the southbound lane.
The street department finally ground down the bulging concrete to smooth it out. About six months later, it reappeared.
It might be about time to fix again unless the city has an agreement with the auto repair shops to split the fixings.
Overall, I think the street department has done a good job of keeping the streets in good shape — six months worth of slowing down and getting honked at for doing so is enough.
Please have someone remedy the problem so it doesn't have another bad ending.
Gary Thomsen
Hastings