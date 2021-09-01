The Aug. 22 letter that Mayor Corey Stutte wrote to Gov. Pete Ricketts is a directive and has a clear message.
Stutte said the letter was intended to start discussion about what role Nebraska, and Hastings, could play in resettling Afghans who have aided the United States over the past 20 years.
I understand the content of the letter.
What I don’t understand is why the people of Hastings weren’t informed and allowed an opportunity to share their input before this letter was sent.
Who does Mayor Stutte work for?
We the constituent body of Hastings have a right and obligation to give input about this situation.
Sally J. McKimmey
Hastings