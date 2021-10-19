Oct. 15-22 is being promoted as “Hastings Week 2021.”
One event planned grabbed my attention — a presentation by an author who wrote, “This is Where You Belong: Finding Home Wherever You Are.”
I have not (yet) read the book, but what an appropriate message for this exact moment.
Do you feel that our community is welcoming? Have we shown empathy and understanding toward each other before and during the pandemic? Can we work together to solve difficult problems?
I believe these questions are critical to how we move forward as a community in a post-pandemic world.
I realize this may sound harsh, but like a lot of people, I’m exhausted because this collective trauma that we continue to experience has created divisions between families, friends, co-workers and community members.
Instead of uniting people, the pandemic has divided a number of us. Instead of fostering empathy for others, the pandemic has sown cynicism.
Instead of instilling confidence in institutions and science, the pandemic has provided an opportunity for bad-faith actors to seize upon existing skepticisms and spread misinformation about public health interventions.
That being said, is Hastings where you belong?
Is Hastings worth making sacrifices for? Is Hastings moving in the right direction despite our differences?
Can we work toward common goals or will political ideologies prevent progress?
I’d like to think that Hastings is a community where anyone can belong; where diversity is celebrated and political affiliations are secondary to how we treat one another.
We need to better understand our differences, while addressing problems with evidence-based solutions; and we need to work toward building a community where everyone feels safe and supported.
Andrew McCarty
Hastings