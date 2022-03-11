LINCOLN — You can shut my argument down right off the bat if you wish, but St. Cecilia could technically win its third straight girls state basketball championship on Saturday.
Remember, I said technically.
I'm obviously using the flawed logic of the Hawkettes playing up in Class C-1 last season, which would technically mean a victory over Bridgeport in the C-2 title game would be a third in a row in that class for STC.
Crofton, which St. Cecilia downed 39-36 in Thursday's semifinal, certainly would have something to say when it flashes a picture of its 2021 C-2 state championship trophy in my email or on social media.
But, I'm willing to die on this hill.
And I wouldn't doubt the Hawkettes might've grabbed that trophy if they weren't a single girl (59 vs. 58) over the cut off for Class C-2 in 2021.
But that's another argument for a day long since passed.
The focus here is on the 2022 C-2 championship: No. 1 St. Cecilia (25-2) vs. No. 2 Bridgeport (26-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Bulldogs are searching for their first title; STC is eyeing the program's seventh.
"We're so excited for this as our last game as seniors, to play for another championship," said STC guard Bailey Kissinger.
The matchup I am absolutely here for.
After I watched the Bulldogs play Adams Central in Kearney in January, I believed they were the best match for the Hawkettes, who have owned C-2 for three of the last four years.
There's a bias against teams residing west of, say, North Platte. The problem people have with them is strength of schedule.
It just doesn't often match up with or prepare them for the teams in the eastern part of the state.
Kearney was the farthest Bridgeport traveled east before this week, the state tournament. And, mind you, that was for a showcase event.
That's not a fault of the team. It's just the nature of location.
But I'm here to say, with this Bridgeport team, this is one instance when all of the aforementioned biases don't matter.
Every bit as good as advertised.
Maybe not 32.5 points (average margin of victory) better-than-their-opponent good, but a tough out.
And that's remained the case in Lincoln, a place the Bulldogs got familiar with last season as a fourth-place finisher in their first state appearance in 10 years.
That's when Ruthie Loomis-Goltl burst onto the scene.
The heavily-recruited 6-foot-3 junior averages 19.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
She's already received a number of offers and phone calls from Division I coaches.
Nebraska women's coach Amy Williams was at Bridgeport's quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Ruthie's younger sister, Olivia, is another up-and-coming star. Some of Olivia's skills — albeit in a different role on the team — are better than Ruthie's.
The 5-10 sophomore adds in another 19.8 and 6.2 for the Bulldogs, whose closest games this season are by two, four and six points.
"They'll set a lot of pick-and-roll stuff with those two," said STC coach Greg Berndt.
The Loomis-Goltls have a reliable supporting cast, too.
Most notably Brooklyn Mohrman, another sophomore who averages 12.6 points per game and leads the team in steals.
St. Cecilia doesn't have half the margin of victory Bridgeport does (maybe lately after four wins by a combined 67 points).
But the Hawkettes have the intangibles. Like playing — and winning — in state championship games; crazy, loud, hostile environments.
As cliche as they are those things do make a difference.
Adams Central coach Evan Smith, whose team is responsible for Bridgeport's only loss, would tell you the experience of three state tournaments in four seasons allowed the Patriots to keep up with No. 2 Omaha Skutt Catholic for a half in their Class B semifinal Thursday.
Berndt, whose team was on the cusp Thursday of bowing out of the tournament early for the first time in four years, credited the maturity of four seniors who have played 11 games in Lincoln for pushing the Hawkettes through their tight semifinal with Crofton.
"We didn't need to use timeouts to hold our composure," Berndt said.
The Hawkettes might need to Saturday just to catch their breath, if they get into a track meet with the Bulldogs.
Pace will be a determining factor for the title, Berndt said. Bridgeport averages 69.5 points per game; his team hovers around 45.
"They definitely want to play at a quicker speed than we've seen here lately," Berndt said. "They don't mind you taking quick shots; in fact they want you taking quick shots against their zone so they can get back on offense and try and get another quick one themselves."
Not so 'once-in-a-lifetime'
Berndt feels lucky to be part of something so special.
An Alan VanCura in the making? Berndt knows he's got some work to do to catch that guy.
He's off to good start, and could — again, technically — match the former coach of just about everything at St. Cecilia with a third girls basketball championship in four years.
The 1979 STC seniors accomplished that, as you've read here before, although that group won the three consecutively.
"I would say it's once in a lifetime, because it truly is one of those deals," Berndt said of winning a championship. "It's happened to us more frequently, but it's something you never take for granted."
Owning up
Remember last year when prior to the C-1 championship I admitted in a column that I doubted St. Cecilia would be there?
Well, I have to own up to my mid-season words this year and say the same.
I'm impressed, Hawkettes.
I could see the fatigue, especially from four seniors who have given every ounce of effort in their bodies to Berndt and his assistant Rachel Jelden in their careers. I just thought they'd have run out of gas by now.
Who am I to judge?
I said at the Centennial Conference tournament, which St. Cecilia won for a third time in four years, that the state tournament needed to be there yesterday.
But here the Hawkettes are more than a month later.
Survived two losses in three games after that conference championship and recovered enough between games — with help of the state tournament format — to reach a fourth consecutive final.
We'll see what's left in the tank Saturday.