Ain't no rest for the wicked.
And I'm clearly a sports fiend, otherwise I would seek work elsewhere.
Spring sports begin Thursday.
It's fine, I'm just beginning to catch my breath over here.
Basketball season went quick, but also seemed to take forever.
Maybe that's because I'm often done a week sooner than this.
Nebraska hosting the Big Ten wrestling tournament was obviously a positive for the city of Lincoln and university, but it caused a hassle in plenty of other ways.
Like, the first-of-its-kind six-day state basketball tournament featuring both boys and girls classes playing simultaneously.
I want to clarify what I wrote leading up to state hoops. The 1984 state basketball tournaments did have both sexes playing at the same time, but it was not one whole week. It was three days here and three days there with a mix of classes.
The 2022 tournament put on by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association caught its share of flak, even from me, but I must retract my previous comments.
Aside from the fact that I — or this newspaper — was not personally affected by scheduling conflicts like some of my radio friends, the format was fun.
It was different. It was unique.
That's everything NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver sold it to me as when we spoke for my informative pieces lead up to the tournament. And lord knows he and the NSAA received some poor reviews for the format, but I think it went better than most expected it would.
I particularly found the dual championship days most captivating.
The intertwined rotation of three boys games and three girls games on both Friday and Saturday made for a healthy mix of the levels of basketball in this state.
Saturday was obviously another memorable day for the Hastings community with St. Cecilia's girls capturing their third Class C-2 title in four years.
That 40-38 nail-biter with Bridgeport capped three defensive battles, beginning with the 36-33 upset of three-time defending C-1 boys champion Auburn by Ashland-Greenwood on Evan Shepard's buzzer-beater.
Then Elkhorn North won its second straight title with a grinder 49-36 over Skutt.
Wolves' head coach, Ann (Albrecht) Prince, is a Bruning native.
She and the Bears never could reach the state tournament during her four years there. Her senior season in 1987 ended one game short with district final loss, 41-32, to No. 2 Lawrence.
Prince, then Albrecht, scored the game-high 16 points that night, finishing her career with 1,007 points.
Her daughter, Britt, is now one of the most pursued basketball recruits in the country with 23 Division I offers as a sophomore.
Britt scored 21 points in the final to go with seven assists and six rebounds.
Now, like every other multi-sport athlete, she'll transition into track and field season where the Wolves finished 1/2 a point shy of York for a state title last season.
When asked about the 2022 state basketball format, Ann Prince was mostly indifferent. But if the NSAA continues the weeklong structure, she'd like it to be earlier rather than later.
"We're cutting into spring sports a lot," she said. "I'm a big multi-sport person. I want kids to be out for track and soccer and whatnot. Now we're really pushing into it. Some of these kids need a little break, too, on their bodies."
As much as I love baseball season and being outdoors in warm weather for track meets, soccer games, golf and tennis invites, this part of the year is a challenging transition for all of us.
But that's the nature of the school year, I suppose.
You've got to squeeze in what you can before the final bell rings in May.
So, a final 'thank you' to the winter season.
See you on a track, pitch, court, course or baseball diamond soon.