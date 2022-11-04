Having family in Hastings, I read the Hastings Tribune article: "Citizens encouraged to take part in maintaining freedom."
This upcoming Veterans Day should be a reminder to all citizens to "show" their patriotism, and not just sit by the sidelines.
Having family in Hastings, I read the Hastings Tribune article: "Citizens encouraged to take part in maintaining freedom."
This upcoming Veterans Day should be a reminder to all citizens to "show" their patriotism, and not just sit by the sidelines.
Parades are great, but they are fleeting.
Wearing red, white and blue is better in that it tangibly shows patriotic pride, but it is not the only thing we can do.
Perhaps the best thing we can do is vote to show that citizens keenly protect their hard-won right to make our voices known at the ballot-box to elect and install people whose voices comprise our representative democracy which is also a constitutional republic.
In any case, be patriotic every day.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas