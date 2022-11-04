On Nov. 8, voters in Webster County will vote on a bond which will decide whether a $7,500,000 prisoner holding facility is built adjacent to the courthouse to replace its existing jail.
I encourage voters to vote against this bond for the following reasons:
1. We are in an inflationary and volatile building environment, and Webster County bears all risks for increased costs or project over-runs.
Adams County entered into a “cost-plus” agreement with its builder on its jail currently being constructed south of Hastings — the same type of agreement being proposed to Webster County.
Adam’s County’s contract was supposed to include both a jail and a justice center (court rooms) for $38 million, but now due to price escalations, the project estimate is now $51 million, and Adams County had to scrap its plan for its justice center.
Due to escalating costs associated with the jail, Adams County was required to increase its tax levy by 25%. Let’s make sure Webster County does not suffer a similar fate.
2. The proposed costs of the prisoner holding facility are unsustainable for Webster County property owners.
This is a $7.5 million project that is being sold to voters claiming that it is only going to affect your taxpayers slightly because the county is using tax receipts from the wind farm and from reductions from the county’s building fund.
The fact of the matter is that this project is obligating Webster County property taxpayers to a $1,000,000 cash-in-hand down stroke on a project with a 20-year, $452,000 annual debt obligation.
If Webster County’s coffers are so flush with cash and tax receipts are on the rise due to the wind farm, then Webster County is in a great position to propose a decrease in its levy. Alternatively, it is proposing wasteful spending on an unnecessary project.
3. A safe and cost-effective alternative to the prisoner holding facility is being built, and it only a few miles down the road.
Adams County is completing its 154-bed jail, and it was built with Webster County in mind. After the completion of the Adams County Jail and all its approximately 75 prisoners are moved to its new jail, it will still have substantial capacity to serve Webster County’s prisoner load.
I have personally visited with Lee Hogan, chairman of the Adams County Jail committee, and he indicates that Adams County would welcome Webster County prisoners with open arms, and at a cost-effective rate of $65 per night plus medical expenses.
Utilizing Webster County Jail’s recent census numbers, that would mean that Webster county’s annual payment to Adams County would only be approximately $20,000.
Additionally, although it has not yet received legislative approval, the state of Nebraska is planning a 1,512-bed, $270 million prison in Lincoln adding 700 beds to regional capacity.
4. The proposed prisoner holding facility still would require Webster County to contract with other counties with its long-term prisoner needs.
The 96-hour prisoner holding facility is just that — it can only hold prisoners for 96 hours, after which the County will be contracting with a different jail to hold longer-term prisoners.
Thus, the proposed facility does not solve any long-term prisoner needs like the Adams County facility will.
5. The proposed prisoner holding facility will not be a money-maker for the county, but rather a large, long-term burden decreasing Webster county’s competitiveness.
One argument made in support of the holding facility is that money will be leaving the county or that this facility is some form a “factory” that generates money for the county.
This argument holds no merit. Anyway that you slice it, any form of jail or holding facility is a long-term burden to a county and its property owners.
As a property taxpayer in both Adams and Webster Counties, I see great mutual benefit for both counties with Webster County utilizing Adams County’s new jail to serve Webster County’s prisoner needs.
I encourage all interested parties to educate themselves on this issue.
Adam D. Pavelka
Hastings