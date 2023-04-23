Nebraska Spring Football

Nebraska's mascot Herbie Husker arrives on a motorcycle for the Huskers' spring game Saturday in Lincoln.

 Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP

LINCOLN — If you’re looking for signs of change in Nebraska football, the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday provided plenty of evidence.

Does Nebraska football become a world-beater next season? Probably not, but you came away from the scrimmage won 21-7 by the white team, believing Rhule and company have a plan.

0
0
0
0
0