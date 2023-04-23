LINCOLN — If you’re looking for signs of change in Nebraska football, the spring game in Lincoln on Saturday provided plenty of evidence.
Does Nebraska football become a world-beater next season? Probably not, but you came away from the scrimmage won 21-7 by the white team, believing Rhule and company have a plan.
That’s already an improvement.
Judging by the number of young players who saw the field — including many playing with the top units — Rhule is following the same blueprint that brought success to Temple and Baylor, his previous college coaching stops.
He’s going to let young guys experience growing pains — on the field with live action — with the likelihood of it paying big dividends in the years to come.
Is exactly how it has to be done at Nebraska to build a winner again.
Let’s review.
We had been hearing throughout spring drills about improvements in the offensive line.
If the season started tomorrow, Nebraska would start Bryce Benhart, Ethan Piper, Ben Scott, Nouredin Nouili and Turner Corcoran.
Of course, that depends largely on how fast Teddy Prochazka recovers from injury. We saw few if any mental errors by this unit.
Corcoran was dinged up a bit in the scrimmage and Nouili moved over to play left tackle a bit. But it appears the offensive line made it through spring pretty healthy.
And that’s a good thing.
This bunch was physical, firing off the line, opening holes — simply put — imposing its will at times.
The offense left the ball on the ground a lot, which isn’t totally unexpected at this point but not acceptable in Rhule’s world.
“We can’t have those fumbles, but I love the fact that they got their hands on the ball,” he said about his defense.
“That’s really, really important to really take the ball away. And when I talked about it at halftime I talked about to the defense like, hey, the red defense, you know, not that you’re playing badly it’s just that you keep having the ball on 30-yard line because your offense keeps turning the ball over. You don’t make excuses. That just can’t happen.”
One year ago, the offensive line was much maligned — and at times deservedly so for its lack of push and its knack for making untimely mistakes.
After one spring under Rhule, the offensive line looks in shape and fairly polished.
Based on his first action as a Husker, junior quarterback Jeff Sims appears to have a firm grasp on the starting job — it will get a lot more interesting in the fall with Casey Thompson’s return from injury.
At the very least, Sims has made this at least a two-man race heading into fall camp.
Sims finished the day with 139 yards passing on nine of 13, including a 38-yard pass play to tight end Nate Boerkircher.
Most importantly, Sims conducted the offense with poise and just looks like the guy set to lead the charge.
“He’s a passer, he’s not a runner” Rhule said. “I think he did some things with his legs extending plays, so that’s really what we’re looking for from him.”
Along with Sims, sophomore Heinrich Haarberg seemed to separate himself as maybe the best runner at quarterback.
Haarberg had a long run of 23 yards in the scrimmage, while struggling in the passing game. Both Haarberg and Sims are physical runners, obviously, and Sims appears to be a lot better passer than what he showed at Georgia Tech — although Rhule would tell you passing is his jam.
Sophomore Chubba Purdy finished with 56 yards of total offense, including 39 through the air and moved the white offense near the red goal line at the end of the scrimmage.
Freshman Richard Torres is formidable as a passer but not real fleet of foot. Torres finished with 66 yards on nine of 18 passing.
On defense, Rhule appears ready to play a lot of young guys.
For much of the scrimmage the likes of true freshmen defensive tackle Princewill Umanmielen, linebacker Maverick Noonan, defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt and corner back Syncere Safeeullah saw a lot of snaps with the top unit, as well as sophomore AJ Rollins.
Rhule said he expects those young guys and others to continue to see more playing time in the fall.
“There’s a lot of time left, there’s a lot that has to happen and you know, for me everything goes in stages,” Rhule said.
“You know I talked about in the winter earning the right to go to spring ball, and in spring ball I talked about earning the right to be excited about the spring game. So, we have a lot of work to do this summer.”
Saturday’s scrimmage revealed a number of things about how this staff will operate on offense and defense. This offense will play physical — as advertised — and that was on display on Saturday.
You do question whether Nebraska has enough depth in the offensive line for that style of play for a whole season. Depth could improve with an incoming class of high school linemen in the fall.
Stay tuned.
Right now Gabe Ervin, Rahmir Johnson, Ajay Allen and Anthony Grant are the top guys at running back — all capable of producing — with Grant having the best scrimmage according to the eye test and the stat sheet, perhaps.
Grant finished with 34 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Johnson had 35 yards on six carries.
Nebraska complements the run game with taking shots in the pass down the seam of the defense.
I was most impressed with Marcus Washington and Billy Kemp at receiver, as those two players will likely see a lot of balls thrown their way starting next fall.
Right now, Nebraska’s top tight end appears to be Nate Boerkircher, as both Thomas Fidone and Arik Gilbert had their share of struggles on Saturday.
Gilbert had two dropped passes and Fidone didn’t see the ball thrown his way much.
On defense, I think we’re seeing a definite move to a more speed-oriented unit.
New coordinator Tony White brought with him the 3-3-5 defense that relies heavily on great defensive back play as well as more speed from edge rushers.
It’s no secret that Nebraska isn’t returning a lot of players on the defensive line and this coaching staff is molding its defense to the players they have.
That’s why the upcoming summer is huge for Nebraska football.