In Richard French's op-ed piece in the Sept. 10 Hastings Tribune, he argues for "the teaching of generic Christian principles to our children in their schools."
French is referring to all schools, including public schools, which are agents of local government.
Evidently French is seeking government assistance in his effort to promote "generic Christian principles." Not a good idea.
I won't quibble with French's assertion that religious belief is beneficial to one's health. I have seen research that would back that claim.
But it should never be left to the public schools to make religious believers out of their students.
That is a job best left to parents, families, and obviously, one would think, houses of worship.
Generic Christian principles such as the Golden Rule are common to all the major world religions and humanism.
Yes, the founders of our country were Christians, to one degree or other, but they lived in a country of about 4 million people.
Today we are a nation of more than 300 million, many times more populous and a tad more complicated and diverse.
There is no need to push for division along religious lines by insisting that all good moral behavior be labeled as exclusively Christian. (There is a different issue that causes French to fret about division.)
Again, principles of good moral behavior are consistent across the spectrum of the world's major religions and humanism.
It's a good idea to ponder the reasoning behind Article VI, paragraph 3 of the Constitution, which states in part, " . . . no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office of public trust under the United States."
One wonders how scrupulously we observe those words at times, but there they are, and they were wisely written.
Several times Mr. French relies on the words of Thomas Jefferson.
Jefferson's words can be persuasive, but immediately following a complaint about "cancel culture," French has the audacity to quote, wildly out of context, Jefferson's famous worry about God's justice: "Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just: that his [sic] justice cannot sleep forever."
Let's put Jefferson's worry in its proper context. "Indeed, I tremble," etc. is the last sentence in a remarkable paragraph in Jefferson's "Notes on the State of Virginia."
Here is how the paragraph begins:
"The whole commerce between master and slave is a perpetual exercise of the most boisterous passions, the most unremitting despotism on the one part, and degrading submissions on the other. Our children see this, and learn to imitate it … The parent storms, the child looks on, catches the lineaments of wrath, puts on the same airs in the circle of smaller slaves, gives a loose to his worst passions, and thus nursed, educated, and daily exercised in tyranny, cannot but be stamped by it with odious peculiarities."
Jefferson's concern about the judgment of God has nothing to do with "cancel culture."
It has to do with the morality and effects of slavery, the USA's original sin.
Racism, an attempt to justify slavery, is our nation's oldest, most pernicious and enduring disorder.
When I was growing up in Omaha, one of the coolest places for kids to go was Peony Park.
We liked the rides and we loved the big, sand beach swimming pool. One afternoon we were across Cass Street from the park when we saw police cars and their flashing lights at the park entrance.
What was the trouble? The trouble, we learned later, was that black teens had staged a protest. A peaceful protest.
Peony Park, in Omaha, Nebraska, had a policy of excluding black people from the park. This wasn't in 1766. It wasn't 1866. It was 1966.
We white children had no idea that Peony Park had had such a policy. You can probably figure out why we knew nothing of that policy, why we were so ignorant.
We were also ignorant of the extent of police brutality in Omaha. We were not sufficiently outraged over the 1969 police shooting death of Vivian Strong, an innocent 14 year-old black girl, not to mention other similar tragedies.
We were in the dark about the long-standing policies of redlining in certain areas of the city.
Now, I don't know any more about the CRT French is afraid of than he does, but I'd bet that it would serve an important educational purpose.
Would it be unpleasant to learn of the racial discrimination that still pervades our society? You bet it would.
It should be unpleasant, unpleasant enough to spur us to do something about it.
Though some facts may not make us feel good about ourselves, most Americans are sturdy enough to do more than just mope about our feelings. We can act. We can vote.
By analogy, football teams review their latest game. They look for the good things the team did of course, but it would be a very odd (and short-tenured) coach who made a practice of ignoring the mistakes his team had made, simply because seeing those mistakes was unpleasant.
You need to know where you went wrong if you want to go right in the future.
Of course, that's a very important "if."
"You've got to want it," as they say.
Soon after the protest, Peony Park changed its policy, and the park was no longer segregated. Did that mean that all racism in Omaha was ended, something to be forgotten?
One would have to be unusually naive or willfully ignorant to believe so. There was and is more work to do, and not just in Omaha.
But at least Peony Park began welcoming all paying customers, as you would expect any American business run by a good Christian or Jew or Muslim or Buddhist, or agnostic, or atheist to do.
Mark Metcalf of Sutton is a retired secondary English teacher. His email is 755mem@gmail.com