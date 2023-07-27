What I’m about to say may leave you a little confused.
You’ll catch yourself asking, “Isn’t this the Opinion page? Isn’t this that guy that foolishly rambles about anything? Why is he breaking such a newsflash?”
To which I say: Stop asking so many questions. But here is comes, major “you heard it here last” news bulletin.
It’s hot outside.
Really, hot. Which I guess shouldn’t be all that newsworthy when considered with the other obvious fact. It’s July.
Happens every year about this time.
In Nebraska we call it “summer” and we expect some uncomfortably hot days. Our expectations have been met and exceeded this week.
It annually prompts media types to tell us how to stay safe.
I’m not sure I would have thought of this on my own, but one talking head reminded me the other day to “stay in the air conditioning” as much as possible.
Well, OK. I’ll do that.
But what if I couldn’t?
Some people may think I’m talking about ancient history, but in the grand scheme of things it wasn’t that long ago.
The house I grew up in didn’t have air conditioning. Somehow, we survived the Nebraska summers without it.
Mom and dad were wise enough to eventually get the AC, but it wasn’t until after I had moved on.
I sure there were pros and cons to having air conditioning.
Pros: The obvious, much more comfortable living conditions than hot, humid air.
Cons: The expense of the initial purchase, along with expense of running it. Missing the chance to hear the morning song of the meadowlark since sleeping with the windows open was a must.
Pros versus cons: I still would take the AC.
Which has me wondering, what other modern conveniences would I have been able to survive without had they been available in my youth.
How about cell phones (and social media)?
Pros: Able to be in constant communication with others and ability to check in with home at any time.
Cons: You could run but you couldn’t hide from your parents. Also, with cell phones, kids can know what everyone is doing and where they are at without getting out of their chair. That would have denied me the many happy hours we spent driving around town looking for others and seeing what’s going on. Would I have wanted unlimited minutes or unlimited miles cruising up and down North Platte’s two one-way streets. I say skip the phones.
Microwave ovens?
Pros: Heat up leftovers in no time, and bake potatoes and other foods in an instant. Popcorn without the oil splashing on your skin.
Cons: No meals lovingly being kept warm in the oven by mom when you couldn’t make it home on time for dinner. That’s about the only con I can come up with, so I’d say I would have gladly welcomed a microwave oven in the early 1970’s.
Personal computers (and the Internet)?
Pros: Wow, where to begin. Just writing this I’ve hit backspace hundreds of times to correct mistakes. Not near as easy of a task with the old typewriters and correction tape. I’ll email the finished product versus taking ink smudged paper copies all the way downtown to the Tribune office. And all that knowledge at my fingertips.
Con: With all that easily accessible knowledge, we never would have had a set of World Book encyclopedias, nor my mom’s first job of selling them. I actually enjoyed randomly skimming some of them. But that alone can’t knock personal computers out of the “pros” list. Heck yes, I would have taken one then.
Cars are packed with newer conveniences. Satellite radio, air conditioning (yes, again. My early cars didn’t have it).
If cars had back-up cameras back then, I wouldn’t have had to go into the school to tell my best friend I just backed into his car in the parking lot.
Or gotten a lecture from another friend’s dad when I hit their car. Let’s just lump all technology advancements in cars in the pro category.
So, that’s four pro votes versus one con.
Guess I will indeed sit in my safe air conditioning and enjoy all the updates.
Heck, I’ll even keep my phone on.