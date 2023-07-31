Andrew Kehr wrote, “It is not the role of the government to be involved in theological matters.” (Voice of the People, July 21.)
While I affirm the necessity to have division between magisterial and ecclesiological power, I disagree that the government can remain neutral.
What determines right and wrong?
In a secular state, the government is the ultimate judge. By default, the state becomes its own god.
Our nation was founded by Christians who did not intend this. The Declaration of Independence presupposes objective values: “...all men are created equal… endowed by their Creator with unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…”
As much as people squirm at the phrase “Christian nation,” this is exactly what our country was.
A Christian nation believes that all people have unalienable rights. According to who? God — not the government.
Hence why the Declaration also says, “Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive … it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government...”
Christians desire that all people would know Christ. While we cannot force this, there remains laws required for any nation to succeed.
Stealing, murder and rape are wrong because God says so. Objective moral values are established by God.
Is it really possible to have a society without these basic laws? What happens when the secular state changes their standard?
Christian states are places of freedom and democracy that protect and serve all people.