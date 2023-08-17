Think about your favorite spectator activity.
Is it a sports event of some sort? Or a musical or play? Maybe a concert. Anything that involves going to watch others perform.
Now, if you could go to any one place to see such an event, where would it be? In other words, if you’re a big baseball fan, where would you most like to see a game?
The thought came to me as I heard a friend recount a trip he recently took. He’s a bit of a horse racing aficionado.
He made his way earlier this month to a couple of days of racing at Saratoga Springs. They’ve been holding horse races there in upstate New York for longer than Nebraska has been a state — their first races running in 1863.
Upon his return, to hear him talk, he had made the ultimate racing pilgrimage — and this from a guy who has been to a Kentucky Derby.
There are plenty of horse racing tracks across the country with great history, but Saratoga sounds like his Mecca — just acing out Fonner Park, I think.
So, let’s continue that thought. And pick it up where I left off earlier. Where would you most want to go to see a baseball game?
Now, for many, that would hinge on their favorite team. But, if you don’t have an alpha team, where would you go?
For some, Yankee Stadium might be the ultimate. Or, if you want old school, there’s Wrigley Field in Chicago or Boston’s Fenway Park.
Some may be content with Duncan Field. There’s no right or wrong answer, so dare to dream.
If we’re going to talk about football, first of all — just for the sake of discussion — let’s take the obvious one off the table.
Sure, for just about everyone around here, the first response is going to be Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for a Husker game. Fair enough. It’s got history as this year is its 100th anniversary. And the Huskers. So, about how next favorite?
Do you go old school, or the new super-stadiums?
Old school would probably tend to push you toward college stadiums. Candidates might include the Rose Bowl stadium. Or Michigan’s Big House.
You might have a love-hate relationship with a stadium in South Bend, Indiana, just like a lot of people have a love-hate relationship with the Notre Dame team that plays there.
If you want new and fancy, there’s the “Jerry World” stadium in Texas, home of the Cowboys and just about any college team they can talk into giving up a “home” game to play there.
Or the new stadium in Los Angeles, home of whatever franchise it is that happens to be calling L.A. home this year. I hear the new place is Las Vegas has all the bells and whistles, too.
Pro teams keep talking cities into building them new, dazzling stadiums, but I think the college destinations would be best.
For basketball, do we fall for the Big Apple hype that tells us Madison Square Garden is the self-proclaims “world’s most famous arena?" Or go elsewhere.
College arenas again come into play. Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium may be the ultimate for many. Personally, Allen Field House at Kansas would rank higher on the bucket list for me.
The “what if” game could go on-and-on.
Broadway shows?
If not on Broadway itself and keeping it closer to home, again I would go old school and say I really like going to Omaha’s Orpheum Theater.
If you want something newer and shinier, the Lied Center in Lincoln fits the bill. Or maybe you just prefer your hometown high school with folding chairs on the gym floor in front of a small stage.
For concerts, if the weather is nice and you don’t mind sitting on wooden benches, Red Rocks outside of Denver is a fun place to see a show.
The nice thing is, as is true for so many things, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Where we like to go is determined more by the team we follow than the facility in which they play.
But, just in case you ever have the chance, have a “Saratoga” on your bucket list for a true adventure.