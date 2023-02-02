So many ways to go down memory lane.
We all like occasional reminders of milestone events and people from our past.
Sometimes just hearing a song on the car radio will trigger a memory we hold and can view only in the private corners of our mind.
For those who like to go old school, maybe it’s a photo album. (Yes, kids, we used to print photos out on paper and keep a collection of them in a book.)
Making the prints was the only way to see what we had “on film.”
Now, you can just scroll through photos on your phone.
Admit it, you have hundreds — heck, maybe even thousands — on your phone somewhere.
Each one a “keeper” when you took it, and now there to look back and try to remember just what it was you were thinking at the time.
Now I have another way you can use a phone, tablet or similar device for trips down memory lane.
Check out the apps you have on your phone.
I thought of this recently when I was looking for a particular app and saw a few others that I had no idea what they were.
I think they came with the phone and haven’t been used once. No big deal.
But it also got me thinking just what else is there, especially ones I’ve added through the years.
It really isn’t that many, but more often lately you encounter situations where you have to download an app to accomplish something — and then you’re stuck with it.
So, I took a little tour of the small screen.
Hey look, there’s Trivia Crack. Remember that? It was hot for a minute or two.
You logged on and played trivia games with friends and strangers anywhere around the world.
I remember killing some work time firing up a little Trivia Crack.
Ah, memories. I didn’t have the heart to delete it.
Kinds of like Head Up. I remember downloading that app while out for pizza and beer with our son and daughter-in-law.
It’s one of those games where you look silly playing it as you hold your phone up to your head and try to guess the word others can see but you can’t. (They give you clues.)
It’s a fun game, if memory serves me right. I don’t think I’ve played it since, though.
I have an app called 10K-a-Day. It’s supposed to help you track your steps for the day as you aim for a goal of ten-thousand steps.
You might feel a little guilty when you don’t make it. I used it for a while when I was part of workplace challenge.
It has since been supplanted with another step tracker app that doesn’t judge. It just counts.
I have an app to show me how to tie knots, to measure things with an electronic tape measure and a whole bunch of travel-related ones.
If I ever get back to New York City and need to buy show tickets, ride a tour bus, self-guide a tour of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, search a subway map and eventually get a ride to the airport … I’m all set, I’ve got the app.
Another one will come in real handy the next time I need a parking space in an off-street lot in Boise, Idaho.
I guess I could clear a few of them off. But then I’d be relying on my brain for memory tips, and that could be scary.
The idea of clearing apps is what led me to do the quick search.
I had just gotten off a 25-minute hold time on a phone call and used that time to clear a bunch of old emails.
I thought maybe I’d do the same with the apps, but couldn’t bring myself to it.
Who knows, it may be useful someday to know where the shuttle bus is going through the remote parking lots at the Omaha airport.
Yep, I have that app, too.
Besides, if my wife finds out I’m clearing out old clutter, she might try to get me to get rid of some of my drawers full of old T-shirts.
Now there are some real memories.