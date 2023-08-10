Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.