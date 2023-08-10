It seems most of the signs we encounter are there to express a negative. They’re telling us what we can’t do.
Do Not Enter. No Parking. No Standing. Speed Limit. Stop behind this line. No smoking. No talking. No, no, no.
Maybe it’s just that we are more in need of being told what not to do, than to be advised what is OK.
We have an inherent instinct where and when some conduct is acceptable.
That would explain why you’ve never seen a sign along the lines of, “Here’s where you should use your cell phone.”
The thought came to me as we were walking up to a restaurant over the weekend.
I was hoping at the time that there would not be a wait for a table, but since it was the dinner hour, I knew it was a possibility.
That’s when I thought, “That’s OK, I have my cell phone with me. I can stare at it while I wait.”
Oh sure, the better thought would have been grabbing on to the opportunity to visit with my wife and cover things we didn’t in the half-hour drive to our destination.
But, sadly, I will confess, I figured if worse came to worse, I could catch up on Twitter.
(Never mind the borderline unhealthy need to check Twitter often and make sure some life-altering event hasn’t happened within the last hour that would require my immediate attention. That’s a topic for a whole other column — and visit to a counselor.)
A restaurant waiting area is a perfect place for the “Cell phone use expected” sign.
Next time you’re in one, look around. What’s everyone doing?
They’re looking at their cell phones. It could be to check Twitter. Some of them may be checking their Facebook feed.
And the chances are pretty good that the guy in the corner trying not to laugh out loud is watching TikTok videos. Emails are being sent. Text messages are flying back and forth.
There might be one person sitting there empty-handed, looking blankly into space.
But if you look closer, it’s probably because his 4-year-old child is somewhere nearby using his cell phone to play games that would confuse the stuffing out of anyone over 50.
He really wants to claim his phone back from the kid, but fears the scene it would create.
Because he fully knows if a classic fit is thrown by the kid, one of the other people there will use their phone to take a video and it will be posted around the world before the guy even gets to his table.
So, what are some other classic “cell phone use expected” locations?
How about any medical office waiting room. Everyone there is checking out something on their phone as they wait.
You must, as there aren’t as many choices as before since two-year old magazines were taken out of many offices during covid, never to return.
One more visit and I was finally going to get to the news magazine with Ross Perot on the cover.
Plus, it’s a way to avoid doing what everyone used to do in the doctor’s office waiting room before cell phones — look around at everyone else and try to figure out why they are there.
And making sure that you’re a safe distance from the ones you’ve decided are there for something that’s infectious.
Other seemingly acceptable cell phone use areas include walking down the street, the passenger seat of any moving vehicle, movie theaters BEFORE the movie starts, sports events, and absolutely anywhere else that requires you to have a minimum of 30 seconds without anything else to do.
Maybe that’s why there aren’t any “Cell phone use expected” signs. There would be too many.
Governments would go broke making the signs. Clear views of scenery would be blocked. There would be no room for any of the other signs that tell us what we can’t do.
The only signs we need now would be ones that automatically pop up on someone’s cell phone screen.
Every now and then we need to be told: Look up. Interact with another human.
I think I’ll do that.
Right after I check Twitter.