In response to Voice of the People letter by Cheryl C.M. Wray, I have some points to bring up.
First off, she states, and I quote, “Casinos attract people who prey on others professional gamblers, thieves, prostitutes. They aren’t obvious, but are definitely present and available.”
I go to casinos occasionally and I find this rather insulting.
I am retired military, then became a police officer for Hastings for 23 years as a patrolman, then detective.
I also served with the FBI on the Joint Terror Task Force. So how am I classified?
Where is her data to support her statement. I never saw data like this in the UCR (Uniform Crime report) from the FBI.
Then she states, ”Casino electricity generated by burning coal would significantly increase greenhouse gas emissions.”
Again, where is the data?
Has Hastings Utilities published data on the expected electricity demand by the casino?
Having dealt with people many years as law enforcement, I think some people respond to emotions rather than factual data.