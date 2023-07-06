There has been a lot of talk about putting a roundabout at South and Elm.
They keep pushing the plans back.
One thing it has done is destroy businesses because of all planning over the years.
Drive the area and see the empty buildings. I have suggested on Facebook in the past what I think would be a better plan for a roundabout.
Place a roundabout at South Elm Avenue and J Street.
That way more of the truck traffic would use the bypass that was upgraded several years ago.
A second roundabout should then be placed at Highway 6 and Showboat Boulevard.
After doing that, they can eliminate the curve by Pacha Soap.
Udgrade the intersection at South and Elm and leave the stop light there.
By doing that, it would not cause any issues for Dally’s Deli.
Merlin Bruna
Hastings