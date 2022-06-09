It’s a feeling I’m sure most all of us have felt.
You walk into a crowded room and start looking around, sure that you will find someone you know. You slowly start to realize that, in reality, you are not recognizing anyone.
Who are all these people? If you only knew.
It has happened to us on occasion going to a public place, a restaurant or bar, for example.
We’ve lived in this town for quite a while and wherever you go, you think should run into someone you know.
When we don’t, we’re left to wonder who everyone is.
In-person experiences aren’t the only time this can happens.
I’m here today to suggest another.
If you want check out a group of people who you may — or may not — know, then open up the “Contacts” section of your cell phone.
That’s where you’ve stored names, phone numbers, perhaps addresses and more, or people you have encountered in your life.
If I scan the contacts in my phone, many are people I know, of course, and have at the very least occasional interaction with.
However, for many of the others, it’s the same reaction as in a crowded restaurant … who are all these people?
Scrolling through the names can be like a trip down memory lane.
There are co-workers from various jobs in the past.
If it is an Iowa phone number, there’s a good chance it’s someone I knew from the last cell phone company I worked for.
Customer contacts are in there, as well.
For a lot of them it’s a good thing I included their business name with their listing, or I’d have no idea who they are.
A few years in the news business means I have the name and number of at least two mayors, a few police captains and fire chiefs, emergency management people and more.
Also, having been in the small market television reporter business, that means I have a lot of former co-workers who have moved on to who-knows-where, but their numbers remain should I ever feel the need to call them up.
A quick glance through my contacts has resulted in other little tidbits of information.
Mike seems to be the most common name.
I have 12 Mike’s in my contacts. There are eight Bill’s and seven John’s.
You would think common names like Jim and Mary might result in a long list, but there are only three of each of those, and that’s if you count Mary Lanning Healthcare as one of the Mary’s.
“J” appears to be the most common first letter, though. There are 46 of them in there.
I didn’t count other numbers, but the J list appeared to be the longest.
I have a couple people in there by first name only. One I recognize, one I’m not too sure about.
One couple we know is in there by last name only, so I don’t know which one I’d get if I dial it up.
Two are listed as “unknown.” Those two have me really baffled.
There is a doctor listed as a cardiologist in Omaha.
I don’t recall ever needing a cardiologist in Omaha, but he’s there in my phone contacts if I ever need one in the future.
There’s a pizza place, but oddly enough that appears to be the only food outlet in my contacts.
I would have thought after the first year of the COVID-19 era I would have had more “take-out” places to order from.
Scrolling through I noticed a small handful of people listed who would require a heavenly connection to reach. They are no longer with us, but I just haven’t been able to delete them from my phone.
I’m sure some doctor could explain the phenomenon of not wanting to delete names from our contacts, even though I know some of them will never be needed again.
We just keep holding onto our memories.
I doubt I have near as many as a lot of other people, even though my phone says there are 359 entries.
Heck, I’m even listed in there — just in case I forget my phone number, I guess.
So go ahead. Look at your contacts.
Sooner or later, you’ll say: “Who are all these people?”