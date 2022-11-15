I am deeply disappointed in the Republicans of Adams County who voted a straight red ticket without examining who is most qualified for Register of Deeds.
You chose an inexperienced Republican with no knowledge of this very technical position instead of re-electing the Democrat who has been in the office for 14 years.
There is no political party influence in the function of this office.
The sole criteria should have been who is most qualified. A responsible voter would have taken in all information provided about each candidate and made an informed decision on Election Day.
Instead you chose the easy way out by just voting Republican without considering fitness for the job.
Would you choose a mechanic based upon his or her political party? No, of course not.
You would choose the attorney with criminal defense, divorce, or estate planning experience you need, regardless of political party.
Political party has nothing to do with being an attorney or mechanic or hairdresser or car salesman.
Neither does it have anything to do with being Register of Deeds.
You have chosen someone who just wants to change jobs over the person who has been devoted to meticulously keeping the land records of Adams County for 14 years.
Simply being Republican does not equal being qualified. Experience matters.