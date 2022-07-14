One thing about living in the middle of the country in a somewhat sparsely populated area, you can pick any sports team that you want to be loyal toward.
You want a pro football team with a local flare?
There’s a good chance you’re a Kansas City Chiefs fan (especially since they started winning again).
Go a little farther west, you may be more inclined to be a Denver Broncos fan.
No matter the sport, you don’t have to go far to see a T-shirt or jacket, maybe a hat, of a person’s favorite team.
I know fans of the St. Louis Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Yankees, the Dodgers … the list goes on and on, as do reasons for each person’s loyalty.
Maybe they were the hot team when you were growing up (I still check in on the Pittsburgh Steelers now and then).
Or you like their color scheme (the green and yellow of the Oakland A's is nice, but nothing beats Yankee pinstripes).
Or if it was “Grandpa’s team,” that’s reason enough right there for you to be loyal, too.
I’m not an avid, head-over-heels fan of any pro team really. I’m a little fickle.
Somewhere in the house is my “Die Hard Cubs Fan Club” membership card from the 1980’s. I still check in on the Cubs now and then, but not real often.
They were loveable losers when I first became a fan and that was just because all their games were on cable TV.
Come to think of it, I just noticed their other day they stink again. Maybe they’re trying to call me back.
But I’m dancing further away from what was going to be my original point.
There can be any of a myriad of reasons for why someone is a fan of a certain team, but can sound (or a noise) drive them away?
Hear me out. We went to a Kansas City Royals game last month.
KC, just by its proximity and the fact they are on TV here all the time, makes them an easy team for people around here to follow.
Throw in the fact our son lives there, and of course I’m going to find a reason to go to at least one game a year.
Toward the end of the game, the “noise” started.
Fans scattered throughout the stadium start making a high-pitched “Whooo” sound.
I think it’s a take-off on the trademark sound of pro wrestler (rassler?) Rick Flair. I don’t follow the theater of pro wrestling, but I know that’s what he does.
At first, I thought it was fans of the opposing team since they were winning and I figured they were rubbing it in.
But then it became far too common. It was everywhere.
You know how it goes. One person does it and the next has to try to top them, and so on all around the stadium.
It continued in the post-game walk to the car and throughout the parking lot.
For many it was fun, but I have to admit, I thought it was a little irritating. But for one night I could live with it.
I do watch a lot of Royals games on TV, and here lately I can’t help but hear it again.
"WHOOO!!"
As the game progresses, it gets worse. I’m sure beer sales has little to do with that.
I’m not prepared to end my Royals fandom, but I really don’t want to keep hearing that all the time.
So, can a sound (a chant, a cheer, a "Whooo") make a person change their loyalties?
I can tell you this, I don’t think I can be a fan of a team whose fans constantly do that obnoxious (and borderline racist) tomahawk chop chant.
Sorry Atlanta Braves, Florida State Seminoles, et al. You’ve lost me.
And don’t even get me started on a fan favorite chant of a certain major college football team from right down the road.
I don’t know how the "Whooo" got started, but I’ll be in KC again soon (not for a ballgame). I may have to ask around.
If it gets too maddening — well, did I mention nothing beats Yankee pinstripes?