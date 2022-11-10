After reading the article “Voters fret about democracy, polarization” in the Hastings Tribune, this is why America is divided.
These were the views of two reporters from The Associated Press.
The media for the past 8 years has been down on the Republican Party and refuses to say anything good about the Republican Party.
Right now America is on the brink of another war, maybe with Russia, the Chinese control the integrated circuit industry used in technology and computers, and President Biden is selling them our oil reserves and we are buying oil form overseas.
Where is the logic in all this?
The FBI is being controlled by Congress as to what they can do and who they go after.
We are not a democracy right now, we are in a move similar to what Hitler did in the 30’s.
People need to wake up. Why is it we have open borders?
How many Russian, and other anti-American agents cross every day and become sleeper agents?
There has to be a reason, probably money.
Why were the Democrats mad when the immigrants were moved from Florida to northern states. It was OK to dump them on somebody else but not me attitude.
Why does California like illegals. Because they get fruit and produce picked at 75 cents an hour and gardeners and maids way below minimum wage.
Tony Scaccia
Hastings