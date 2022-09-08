News/Media Alliance

The News/Media Alliance published an extensive research paper, “How Google Abuses Its Position as a Market Dominant Platform to Strong-Arm News Publishers and Hurt Journalism,” in which countless news publishers were interviewed and detailed how Google has used and abused news content over the course of several years through wielding its dominant position to strong-arm news publishers into giving away their content, all while Google profits from it.

