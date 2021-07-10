In this day and age, it’s become almost commonplace to defame an ex-partner, especially on social media.
But I won’t do that; actually, I’m here in this space to thank mine.
Of the many things she brought to my life — and even though she isn’t in it in that capacity anymore — I will always be thankful for the friendships created from our relationship and through it.
I was reminded of that this past holiday weekend while attending a wedding of a once-mutual friend.
Quick side note: No, my ex was not in attendance. No, it wouldn’t have been awkward if she and her new partner were.
I can’t speak for their relationship, but I have a pretty good one with the bride, who married her best friend — another made friend — at a beautiful, intimate venue across from Windsor Lake in Colorado.
It’s all thanks, really, to one person: my ex. And obviously my continued maintenance of the friendship with the newlyweds.
Standing in the crowd of old friends and some new last Friday, I couldn’t help but think life leads you where you’re meant to be. Someway, somehow.
If it’s God’s doing, I can’t argue with it.
There’s one specific night I can point to where these friendships first formed.
It was the December 2016 night when Hastings College won both the NAIA volleyball and men’s soccer national titles.
As I was finishing up a day’s work of broadcasting Bronco basketball games in Lynn Farrell Arena, my girlfriend at the time asked me to escape for drinks with some friends who were waiting at El Puerto.
That’s where I met Joe for the first time and saw Hayley (the aforementioned bride) for, I think, the second.
Both friendships have only blossomed since.
Those two — who I should clarify did not marry each other — have since introduced and welcomed me in to a group that was largely present in the wedding venue last weekend.
It all stems from one relationship.
Joe is chiefly responsible for many of the friends I now have in Hastings, too.
He’s probably the biggest reason I’m at the Tribune.
After all, his persistence to involve me in a Fourth of July party years ago led me to Nick Blasnitz, who held the title of sports editor here prior to me.
Thanks for mixing business with pleasure, Nick, as you so put it that afternoon, and hiring me.
It has allowed me to grow and write stuff like this.
To provide me a chance to explain why the origins of friendship are interesting to me.
To me, friendship should be thought provoking.
And sometimes it’s healthy to question why you’re even friends with a certain someone.
I often ask myself, what is it that drew me to this person? How did we even meet?
I have my oldest friends, the “OGs” from my younger years.
I quite literally have a best friend since birth — our moms were good friends and pregnant with us at the same time.
He was born 16 days before me, however.
Very few of my friends anymore are from high school. My parents and older siblings didn’t lie when they said those friendships would fade.
Most of my friends now are people I met in college or just out of it.
While I don’t consider but a small few people in my life as close friends, there are many people I care about and always have a good time with.
Those are who I consider my wedding friends — the friends you don’t always see, but when you do link up you get on as if nothing has changed.
I’ve also got friends from my days playing baseball across the country, and I’ve got work friends.
I’ve got friends from 5-minute chats at coffee shops or concerts.
There’s no doubt social media has helped with this “friend-making” process.
But the point is, everywhere you or I go, there’s a chance to connect with someone.
To hear someone’s story or them yours.
Whether we admit it or not, we value friendship and companionship.
That’s why I’ve got friends.
And why I’ve also got a dog.
Will Reynolds is the Hastings Tribune’s sports editor. His email is wreynolds@hastings tribune.com.