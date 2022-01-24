Ed Littler touched homes and hearts through television sets for 25 years in central Nebraska.
He had fans in the everyday TV viewer, the coach, the athlete, and, especially, his peers.
Through various conversations with a handful of Littler’s proteges since his passing last Tuesday night, a picture was painted of a man with a huge capacity for love, a want to be loved, and a passion for storytelling as deep as his will to live.
The following are anecdotes from those memories of who Ed Littler was and how we will be remembered.
Who wears short shorts?
Will Sherratt was getting married. He had hundreds of guests to entertain, a thousand other things to worry about.
The stress and nerves reached their peak as the ceremony approached.
That’s when he saw an old friend, an unmistakeable face from the guest list. A smile attached to a head with white hair that glistened in the sun like Lake Tahoe, the site of the wedding.
It was Ed Littler, Sherratt’s mentor for almost three years at KHAS-TV.
With 20 minutes until the ceremony, Sherratt greeted his friend.
“He’s kind of hiding behind this table,” Sherratt recalled. “He’s got this sport coat on, his tie, his shirt, his dress shoes and his socks …”
Littler forgot to pack pants. He settled for shorts.
“He just owned it,” Sherratt laughed. “He was happy, great, nothing was wrong. He was there and having fun.”
Is that your final answer?
Ed Littler wasn’t afraid to ask anyone for anything. He expected the reciprocal.
If you’re reading this, you might be thinking of the incident with a certain Iowa football coach.
That’s another story that received much more attention than the one about to be told.
Local4 meteorologist John Walsh, who worked with Littler for many years during his first stint at the station, recalled the time his old pal covered the 2002 Rose Bowl (Relax, Husker fans, it’s been 20 years).
While enjoying the Rose Bowl parade, Littler recorded the floats and the bands, capturing the scene as he always did.
He always found something to spice up his coverage.
That something this time was a someone — Regis Philbin, host of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” among other television shows.
“He ran over to him, mic in hand, and got his thoughts about the game,” Walsh said. “That was Ed.”
Man on a mission
Big 12 Media Days. The start of another football season. The type of environment Ed Littler thrived in and often stood out.
Littler was a journalist chasing a story. He didn’t care what stories other reporters eyed, he pursued his. Almost to a fault, said ESPN host Matt Schick, who worked under Littler from 2001-05 at KHAS-TV.
“The year that I’m talking about, his story was the rankings of the teams and what the coaches thought about it,” Schick said. “This is in front of other media, he’d say ‘So and so has you preseason whatever. What’s your reaction to that?’ And he would ask that question to about 10 to 15 people because that was the story he was working on.
“He had a laser focus on what he wanted to do and he didn’t care about that you thought about his questions. He was going to ask them. That’s what made him one of a kind. There will be no one like him in the future.”
Secret Santa
Ed Littler loved everyone equally because he just wanted to be loved.
This trait made Ed terrible — or maybe great depending on how you see it — at Secret Santa.
Walsh remembered a time when the news station hosted such a party.
Everyone, including Ed, was assigned a specific gift recipient.
But that wasn’t Ed. He bought gifts for everyone.
“We were his family,” Walsh said. “I think he felt work was his connection to family.”
You don’t know Bo. But Ed Littler does.
Believe it or not, Bo Pelini was the perfect fit for Nebraska.
At least for the Nebraska that Ed Littler covered.
That goes beyond Tom Osborne’s comments about Littler’s Nebraska arrival that sparked the Huskers’ championship run through the 1990s.
“I wish he would have come a little bit sooner because when he showed up in the early ’90s, we all of a sudden got a lot better, so Ed must have been responsible for some of that,” the coach joked.
Pelini and Littler went way back.
I reached out to Pelini for comment on Ed’s passing, but was unsuccessful.
Littler’s second news stint out of college was in Ohio. He covered Youngstown, where Bo grew up.
Their relationship grew over the years through various media interactions.
When Pelini got the job at Nebraska, the two reconnected.
“I think Bo really had an affinity for Ed,” Walsh said.
Nebraska, and most of its media, did not love Pelini.
“But Bo always singled out Ed when he walked into a room,” Walsh continued. “Ed dyed his hair blonde once and Bo said ‘Eddie L!’ You went blonde. Looks good!’
“Bo didn’t have that with any other sports guy.”
Pelini and Barney Cotton spoke at a fundraiser at Lochland Country Club once.
Ed invited them to stop by the news station on their way out of town.
They did.
“About 9:45 they show up and sat with Ed about 15 minutes before air time,” Walsh said.
“Bo really thought about Ed and I can’t imagine him doing that with anybody else.”
Sherratt added: “Ed brought out a side of Bo Pelini that no one ever saw. The whole Nebraska press corps was like ‘Who’s this guy? Throws his headset every week.’ But it was incredible the effect Ed had on Bo, a guy who was tough for Husker fans to love. That speaks to Ed’s charm.”
In congratulating Littler on his 25-year anniversary, Pelini acknowledged their history.
“Ed, I understand you’re celebrating 25 years. I think I’ve known you for at least that long,” Pelini said. “... I appreciate your friendship, and we go way back.”
Last word
I was once interviewed by Ed Littler, as many, many were.
I was just an out-of-state pitcher at Hastings College who happened to win a conference player of the week award.
Ed wanted to recognize that, though I didn’t feel it warranted a TV spot.
Later down the line we crossed paths a handful of times as I was putting my foot in the sports media door and Ed was on his way out.
He was always kind, always resourceful. But I saw a fragile man with an identity crisis.
I often saw him doing odd jobs to stay afloat, dare I say relevant, in the central Nebraska sports scene. That includes operating a camera on the sidelines for a soccer broadcast in the midst of a March blizzard.
That was the last time I saw Ed.
It was painful for me to see a man so revered in this region suffering, scrounging to taste just a bit of what he used to revel in.
I’m thankful for these stories from others who knew him on a deeper level, who loved him and were loved by him.
They’ve helped restore — construct — an image of Ed Littler I always imagined.
A happy-go-lucky, hard-working man who was always around to capture the story. And then tell it on the 10 o’clock news.
Sports heroes get remembered, but legends like Ed Littler never die.