I attended an event last spring hosted by our local NSEA organization.
Danielle Helzer spoke briefly to our small group.
She was articulate and personable. She listened thoughtfully while taking notes and responded to our concerns with solutions.
I left our meeting energized and with the hope that someone above in leadership was ready and willing to partner with all stakeholders — children, parents, teachers and administrators to do what is best for all children.
In August, I attended an event held at a church in Hastings with the “Dream Team” running for state school board.
I was anxious to hear what Sherry Jones had to say.
For nearly two hours, I found myself in what I can only describe as a teacher hate fest.
I sat in a room where the candidates, our state senator and a local school board member applauded the idea that teachers want to groom children.
I felt outcast as an educator and left with an understanding that these are not people concerned with partnering with stakeholders but are pushing a hateful agenda, further politicizing and demonizing our profession with unfounded claims.
We are in an era where teachers are leaving in droves because of the disrespect of our profession.
Education is far too important to leave in the hands of political radicals pushing a hateful and hurtful agenda.
As a teacher and as a mom, my vote goes to Danielle Helzer.
Katie Schroeder
Hastings