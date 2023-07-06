The creative mind never ceases to amaze me.
I think we all, at one time or another, have those moments where we hold a similar thought.
It was something I started to think about earlier this week while I, and hundreds of other people, was being entertained by singer Luke Mills at Brickyard Park in preparation for the city’s annual Fourth of July (except this year it was the Fifth of July) fireworks.
Mills was telling a story before one of his songs.
He said he was working with people in Nashville trying to help him get that big break that all entertainers dream of.
To help him along the way, they told him he needed to go home for a little while and “write some songs.”
So, he did.
OK, think about that.
If someone told you today you needed to just write a few songs, how long do you think that process would take?
I think I would run out of time before words would run out of my mind and onto the paper.
And that would just be the lyrics — never mind the music that would need to go along with them.
Mills had the talent to go ahead and do so.
I tried to listen to the next couple songs he sang a little closer than normal so as to actual hear the lyrics. He came up with some nice one.
I’ll admit often I don’t pay a lot of attention to a song’s lyrics. If I like the tune, that’s enough.
I worry now and then that I’ll tell someone how much I like a certain song, only to have them point out the lyrics are disgusting, or criminal or just plain bad.
And I’ll be left saying, “Well, I like the sound of the guitars.”
Other songs I could almost sing word-for-word. I’ve heard them enough and appreciate the writing so much.
Others? Not so much.
They could be giving out the nuclear launch codes that they hacked into the Pentagon to get and I still wouldn’t know what they’re saying.
There are a few musicians I like because they do such of good job of telling a story with their songs.
Harry Chapin would probably top that list. Jim Croce is on it, even Jimmy Buffet. They tell stories.
Others have cryptic lyrics or are heavy in prose that are a little harder to follow.
At least I know it’s not just me. Google “commonly misheard lyrics” and among the web sites listed is one from NME.com that has a Top 40 of misheard song lyrics.
Number 7 is a common one.
Many people listen to Jimi Hendrix sing “Excuse me while I kiss the sky” from Purple Haze and swear he is saying, “Excuse me while I kiss this guy.”
Number 18 was a new one on me, but it made me laugh.
I guess people think they hear the Monkees sing, “Then I saw her face, now I’m gonna leave her.” That’s slightly different message than the true lyrics, “Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer.”
This particular list didn’t even include one of my all-time favorites.
Trust me, Credence Clearwater Revival is warning you, “There’s a bad moon on the rise,” not letting you know, “There’s a bathroom on the right.”
And don’t even get me started on Blinded By the Light. Too many misinterpreted lyrics for one song.
But all these lyrics — whether clearly understood or easily confused with anything else — all came from a creative burst of originality.
I’m not much of a poet and likely would not be much of a lyricist.
So, I tip my hat to those who can be handed a blank sheet of paper with the orders: “Write me a song.”
What I do here each week doesn’t take a fraction of the talent that is displayed by truly great song writers.
All I do is try to observe what’s going on around me and relay it on. I don’t think anyone is racing to put music to the words that I come up with.
Just in case they do, I hope it is just confusing enough to make the next list of misheard lyrics.