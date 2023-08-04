Society and parents today have set the bar so low on acceptable behavior.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 2:01 pm
Society and parents today have set the bar so low on acceptable behavior.
Modeling to our young children that swearing, yelling, acting out at anyone who disagrees with us has become so common place.
This has become something we all are expected to tolerate. Should we allow children to swear, throw things, damage property or whatever when they are angry?
Or should we instead teach and model dealing respectfully with the disappointments of everyday life.
Children are seeking attention, probably because quality attention is not provided in their life.
They have not been shown that patience and waiting for what they want is not life ending. Talking to children respectfully and with care produces children who can handle day-to-day problems.
But, as a society, we do not model this. Experts in child development say children learn to handle no and disappointments as early as age 1 or 2, if taught.
Children are raised in filth, violence, neglect.
Instead of sacrificing, and teaching children how to handle disappointments, parents don’t take the time or won’t take time children need.
It is easier to put them on tablets then to give them time.
At age 5 or 6 when entering school, parents do not understand why their child reacts angrily or violently when asked to listen, sit, share, wait, talk nicely, follow directions, and be respectful.
What will our future society look like? Our youth are the future.
Let that sink in.
Cathleen Cafferty
Hastings