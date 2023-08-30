US School Choice Scholarships

Noah Snurr of Nebraska State Education Association (left) and Molly Gross of Nebraska Parent Teacher Association deliver boxes of signatures from the Support Our Schools Nebraska petition drive to the Nebraska Secretary of State Wednesday in Lincoln.

 Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP

Organizers of an effort to have Nebraska voters weigh in on whether to use taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition scholarships said Wednesday they have more than enough signatures to put that question on the November 2024 ballot.

The Support Our Schools effort turned in 117,000 signatures to the Nebraska Secretary of State, who must now verify them. That’s nearly double the roughly 60,000 valid signatures needed to make the ballot, and organizers are confident they have met that goal.

