The world premiere of a flute concerto by a globally renowned composer will help to punctuate the conclusion of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 concert season.
Sunday’s concert, which wraps up the orchestra’s 96th consecutive season, features works from diverse composers and has a multimedia aspect, as well, with photographs from Hastings’ own Jorn Olsen.
Showtime is 3 p.m. in the auditorium at the Hastings Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave. The box office opens at 2:15. All students are admitted free of charge.
Selections include the premiere of “Movements for Flute and Orchestra” composed by Carlos Simon and performed by flautist Brian Dunbar from the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, N.Y.
According to conductor Byron Jensen, the new piece marks only the second-known time that a Black American composer has penned a flute concerto.
In a news release, Jensen said “Movements” is about life experiences.
“Carlos Simon remarks that he wrote the piece as a way to express the fluidity of life that can range from ecstatic joys to deeply felt grief,” Jensen said. “His music combines rhythmic vitality, pensive harmonies, and explores some modern performance techniques for the flute soloist. I believe ‘Movements’ is destined to become a widely known work in the repertoire.”
Simon, an Atlanta native, holds degrees from Georgia State University, Morehouse College and the University of Michigan and now serves on the music faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and as a composer-in-residence at the Kennedy Center in Washington. He has written commission pieces for prestigious organizations including the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Opera, Philadelphia Orchestra, Washington National Opera and others.
As part of the Sundance Institute, he was named a Sundance/Time Warner Composer Fellow in 2018. His string quartet “Elegy,” honoring the lives of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Eric Garner, recently was performed at the Kennedy Center.
Acting as music director and keyboardist for Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday, he has performed with the Boston Pops Symphony, Jackson Symphony and St. Louis Symphony. He also has toured internationally with soul Grammy-nominated artist Angie Stone, performing throughout Europe, Africa and Asia.
The Hastings orchestra participated in a consortium to commission “Movements,” and will be the first orchestra to perform the work. In an email Wednesday, Jensen told the Tribune Simon will be present for Sunday’s concert.
Simon won’t be the only composer of music on Sunday’s concert bill to be in the hall. Composer Tyler White will take the baton to lead musicians in the performance of his piece “Flyover Country.”
“Flyover Country” was commissioned by the HSO for its 90th season. Jensen notes that this title is a tongue-in-cheek reference to the numerous jets that crisscross the Nebraska skies.
“Accompanying this incredible music are approximately 70 photographs taken by widely acclaimed photographer Jorn Olsen,” Jensen said. “Each photograph is a snapshot of Nebraska with perspectives ranging from wide-open prairies and sandhill cranes, to scenes from rodeos and iconic landmarks.”
“Flyover Country” bears resemblance to music from American composers Aaron Copland and Ferde Grofé. The orchestral scoring epitomizes Nebraska’s strength through expansive and open harmonic voicings, wide-ranging melodies, and constantly shifting meters, Jensen said.
The concert also will include “Dances from the Three-Cornered Hat” by Manual de Falla.
Considered one of Spain’s foremost proponents of using his country’s folksongs in classical repertoire, de Falla influenced not only his compatriots, but also dozens of South American composers to write works based on folk music from their homeland.
For more information visit www.hastingssymphony.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.