Hastings Catholic Schools will present an outdoor live nativity scene from 4:45-6:15 p.m. Wednesday on the east lawn of St. Michael School, 721 N. Creighton Ave.
Student actors ranging from St. Michael kindergartners to St. Cecilia High School seniors will play parts in the nativity scene alongside live animals. Choirs from St. Michael and St. Cecilia schools will provide Christmas carols, and a special visit from Santa Claus is planned.
Drive-by viewing is available for motorists, who should pass by the school southbound on Creighton Avenue. For those who want a closer look, parking is available on the west side of the school and adjacent St. Michael Church.
Wednesday's event also will include an outdoor ceremony for Dia de las Velitas, or "Day of the Little Candles," in keeping with a Colombian cultural and religious tradition that celebrates the eve of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
As part of the event, participants will write prayer petitions on paper lanterns that will be available and place them around an image of the Blessed Virgin Mary between 4:45 and 5:45 p.m. At 5:45 p.m., the Very Rev. Jeremy Hazuka, pastor of St. Michael Church, will lead the Dia de las Velitas ceremony with assistance from the Knights of Columbus.
A vigil Mass anticipating the Dec. 8 solemnity will follow at 6 p.m. inside the church. The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception is a holy day of obligation for Catholics in the United States, who honor Mary under the title of the Immaculate Conception as the nation's patron saint.
The Immaculate Conception refers to the belief of Catholics and certain other Christians that Mary, unlike other humans, was preserved from original sin, or "the sin of Adam," from the time she was conceived in her mother's womb.
