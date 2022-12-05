Hastings Catholic Schools will present an outdoor live nativity scene from 4:45-6:15 p.m. Wednesday on the east lawn of St. Michael School, 721 N. Creighton Ave.

Student actors ranging from St. Michael kindergartners to St. Cecilia High School seniors will play parts in the nativity scene alongside live animals. Choirs from St. Michael and St. Cecilia schools will provide Christmas carols, and a special visit from Santa Claus is planned.

