The city of Hastings has announced the upcoming start of the outdoor warning siren testing season.
The season begins March 29 with a 10 a.m. test that is part of a statewide tornado drill. The statewide drill provides an opportunity for schools, businesses and residents to review and practice their tornado safety measures, including going to a place of shelter.
Thereafter, the Hastings sirens will be tested at noon on the first Saturday of the month from April through October. In 2023, the testing dates are April 1, May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 and Oct. 7.
In the event severe weather happens to be in the area on a regular testing day, Adams County Emergency Management may elect to forgo the test that day and avoid confusing the public, the city said in a news release.
