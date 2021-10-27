The Hastings Berean Bible Church, 316 N. Lexington Ave., will present its annual Worldwide Outreach Conference Nov. 5-7.
Theme of the conference will be “Your Kingdom Come."
Nathan Martin, who spent 10 years ministering in Cambodia with OMF, will be the keynote speaker. Other guests will include Jaime Blandon, who serves with 516NOW, and Bob and Grace Setor, who serve with SIM USA.
The public is invited. For more information, please contact the church at 402-462-6365.
