With the addition of physician assistant Ashley Johnson, Dr. David Waters has kicked up his thriving practice a notch for patients visiting Platte River Foot and Ankle Surgeons in Hastings.
Anderson, a Lincoln native who recently completed her PA studies at Union College after fulfilling her undergraduate work at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has been seeing and treating patients for non-surgical procedures at 620 N. Denver Avenue for the past six months. Her presence allows Waters to perform surgical procedures away from the clinic while keeping the office doors open five days a week.
That added accessibility gives patients additional access to the care they need when they need it.
“Ashley allows us to do more,” Waters said. “She gives us a lot more reach, another arm to be able to see anybody with any kind of foot or ankle issues in the community and to be more accommodating to them.
“She’s a huge addition to the practice. She’s super personable and likable. Everybody who comes in and sees her loves her. That’s just an added bonus.”
For her part, Anderson strives to do whatever it takes to make her patients feel comfortable and safe. Her objective is to uphold the lofty treatment standards set by Waters whenever he is out of the office. Utilizing her gift of gab, she strives to keep patients informed in person and by telephone, delivering non-operative care that includes in-house procedures, screenings, and assisting Waters during surgical procedures.
“I kind of fill in during the day wherever I’m needed,” Anderson said. “It’s always varied. It keeps you on your toes.
“My clinic days are turning into in-house procedures, post-op foot visits, ultra sounds, and seeing more new patients. Anything from wounds or injuries, I see random things every day. I like to take the time to find how I can make our patients’ time with us as fulfilling as possible so they feel like they were taken care of the whole time.”
As one still learning the ins and outs of foot care, she appreciates the numerous hands-on opportunities that come with working in a small office.
“There’s so much to continue to learn,” she said. “Having a small staff, there are more hats to wear.”
Waters opened his practice in January of 2021 and has seen a steady increase in patients since. His scope of practice addresses most foot and ankle issues, including deformity correction and arthritis treatment, offering the latest minimally evasive treatment options available today.
From creating custom orthotics and braces to follow-up care that may include nail trimming, injections, flexor tendon releases or ingrown procedures, the clinic's scope of foot care offerings is virtually limitless.
“We try to make it easy,” Waters said. “We’re happy to treat any kind of foot and ankle pathology or issues that people have.
“The quality of care you are going to get here is second to none. The proof is in the pudding and speaks for itself that we provide the highest level of foot and ankle care in the Tri-Cities area.”
For patients suffering with bunions, Waters utilizes the latest medical procedures to get them back on their feet fast. The days of long recovery periods are over. In most cases, patients can literally walk away from the procedure the sameday, able to return to work in days instead of weeks.
“The technology has just advanced so far now that we can do it through a very small incision,” Waters said. “If you’re worried about the cosmesis and big, unsightly scars, we minimalize those concerns as well.
“We’re the only ones west of Omaha who are doing this (procedure), with very minimal work to the bone. We get very good results. Usually we just put them in a walking boot for a few weeks while the bone heals. Most of them go back to work within three to five days after surgery.”
Waters’ board certified staff includes Anderson, medical assistant Jenna Frasier, marketing expert Cassandra (last name), and office administrator Valerie (last name, spelling). Angela (last name) handles billing duties remotely from her office in Chicago.
Clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information, call 402-751-0600.
