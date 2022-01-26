Senior 4-H’ers who have been recognized for their leadership and service to the program and their communities are runners-up for the title of 2021 Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er.
Noah Pagel of Grand Island and Jacey Smidt of rural Minden are first and second runner-up, respectively. Each will receive a $100 cash award and engraved commemorative plaque.
Noah Pagel
Noah Pagel, 17, is a junior at Grand Island Senior High School. He has been involved in 4-H and pre-4-H for a total of 11 years, including the last nine as a member of the Wanda Drovers Club in Adams County.
His parents are Jason and Geri Pagel.
He has held the offices of president, secretary, news reporter and historian for the Wanda Drovers. He has been a member of the Adams County Life Challenge team since 2018 and is team captain for 2021-22. He also has served as county fair superintendent in the Citizenship and Leadership department since 2018 and has served as a county fashion show escort and longtime fashion show runner at the Nebraska State Fair.
Pagel’s 98 4-H projects and contest experiences to date have covered a wide variety of topics, ranging from researching the history of an heirloom desk his great-great-great-great-grandfather built in 1908; to tending to a worm farm and then giving a speech on its environmental benefits at the state fair.
“This speech was my favorite out of all the speeches I gave in 4-H,” Pagel said of the worm farm presentation, for which he won a medal. “It was a fun topic. People found the speech fascinating and funny, and I was extremely proud of myself for how well I was able to do at the state speech contest
Julie Ochsner, Adams County 4-H assistant for Nebraska Extension, wrote in a letter of recommendation that Pagel is a thoughtful and proactive leader, a skilled mentor to younger 4-H’ers, and a committed promoter of 4-H and the county fair.
“He is pleasant, cheerful, hard worker, fun to be around, an easy conversationalist, dedicated, and one of the most outstanding teachers of youth I have had the opportunity to work with,” Ochsner wrote. “He never backs off from a challenge and finds ways to get everyone involved in his endeavors.”
His school and community activities have included band, show choir, speech, school musical, quiz bowl and cross country. He is a trainer for his high school football team and operates the scoreboard at home games. He also is an active volunteer and youth group member at his church.
Jacey Smidt
Jacey Smidt, 18, is a 2021 graduate of Axtell Community School and now is in her first year at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. She has been involved in 4-H and pre-4-H for 13 years and is an eight-year member of the Axtell Star Producers Club.
Her parents are Jason and Corey Smidt.
Smidt has been president of the Axtell Star Producers since 2017 and is a past member and president of the Kearney County 4-H Council. She also has been part of the Kearney/Franklin County Livestock Quiz Bowl team and a volunteer at Kids College. She was honored as Kearney County Outstanding 4-H’er in 2021 and was the winner of the Parker Sturgis Award in 2020.
Smidt has focused her efforts on beef projects over the years and has a long list of honors to her credit. But, in answer to a contest essay question, she said she’s proudest of winning the Parker Sturgis Award, which honors the memory of an active 4-H’er who died young but exemplified the spirit of the program.
“That year I had lost my grandma two weeks before the county fair,” Smidt wrote. “… This award was given to me because even after a tragedy, I walked around the fair with a smile on my face, kindness, and a willingness to help others.
“ … This award meant a lot to me. My grandma enjoyed watching me show at the fair, and it was different without her there. I was so honored to receive the award.”
Rhonda Herrick, Nebraska Extension educator in Kearney and Franklin counties, wrote in a letter of recommendation that Smidt is not only a hard worker, but a great encourager of others.
“I have always been impressed with Jacey’s desire to help others,” she wrote. “When other 4-H’ers need some help, she steps in and volunteers to help them. She has served as a tremendous role model for our younger members. They look up to her, and she makes them feel important and valued. I appreciate that attribute, and I think it speaks volumes about Jacey’s character.”
Smidt’s school and community activities have included volleyball, basketball, track, student council, FFA, National Honor Society, FBLA, band, color guard and church youth group.
