Art reception
Gallery on Lincoln Avenue will honor guest exhibitor Beth Gardner at a reception 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave.
Gardner is a self-taught Nebraska artist who works mostly in acrylic paints with an occasional watercolor. She finds that her inspiration frequently comes from color.
“Sometimes it’s a white, beige or black day and sometimes it’s a color-filled day,” she said in a statement, adding that making abstract art is an exciting process since one never knows what the end product will be.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment.
Soup dinner
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will serve a soup dinner Sunday at the fire hall.
Serving runs 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chili, chicken noodle and vegetable beef soups will be featured along with desserts. Drive-through service to pick up food will be available.
Free-will donations are welcome and appreciated.
A silent auction also is planned.
The event is a fundraiser for the Fire & Rescue squads.
Runaway bulldozer
KEARNEY — A Kearney business owner died after being run over by a runaway bulldozer at a Kearney auto engine manufacturing business, police reported.
Police were called Wednesday morning to BluePrint Engines on the eastern edge of Kearney for reports of an injury accident, the Kearney Hub reported. Arriving first responders found Ron Blessing injured and learned he had been run over by the bulldozer he had been operating. Blessing was taken by ambulance to a Kearney hospital, where he died.
Blessing was the owner of Blessing Construction of Kearney, a concrete construction business.
The bulldozer continued on unmanned after the accident through an adjacent field and was found a quarter-mile from the accident site in a ditch, police said. No one else was injured.
