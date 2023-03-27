A Palm Sunday tradition returns for the second year of a new era this weekend as the Axtell Area Oratorio Society delivers its annual presentation of G.F. Handel’s “Messiah.”
The April 2 concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Robert M. Merryman Center for Performing Arts in Kearney.
The Merryman Center, 225 W. 22nd St., is attached to Central Elementary School near the middle of town.
Andrea Wendell Wheeler of Axtell will lead the musical effort as conductor. In 2022, she took up the baton that had belonged to her father, the late J. Rodney Wendell of Keene, who had led the performance since its beginnings in 1958.
The traditional concert was on hiatus in 2020 and 2021. J. Rodney Wendell died Oct. 13, 2020, at age 91, not long after Wheeler returned to Kearney County after many years teaching music in Michigan.
The nonprofit Axtell group presents “Messiah” with a large chorus of volunteers from communities throughout the region, supported by keyboard accompanist Ruth Moore of Hastings and an orchestra ensemble.
Brett Epperson, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities at Hastings College, will make his debut in the concert this year, holding down the duties of bass soloist.
At Hastings College, Epperson directs the Hastings College Choir and teaches courses in conducting, vocal pedagogy and studio voice. He is a doctoral candidate in music education-choral conducting at Florida State University where he previously worked as a graduate assistant. Prior to that, he taught vocal music at Lincoln East High School and at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and was an adjunct professor of voice at Doane University in Crete.
Epperson has maintained an active professional performance career as a baritone soloist, collaborative keyboardist, conductor and chorister across the Midwest and South. This summer, he will travel to Nairobi, Kenya, as a featured conductor and vocalist as part of an international choral festival.
Epperson earned the degree bachelor of arts in music from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and the degree master of music in choral conducting from Michigan State University.
Returning soloists this year include Bethany (Eckloff) Rouse of Lincoln, soprano; Senja (Freeland) Stephens of Cozad, alto; and Brandon Watson of Lincoln, tenor.
“Messiah,” an English-language oratorio, is an artistic and devotional work recounting the story of Jesus Christ using scriptural text from the Old and New Testaments. It debuted as an Easter offering in Dublin, Ireland, on April 13, 1742, and now is known around the world, with its climactic “Hallelujah” chorus heard most often during the Easter and Christmas seasons.
Tickets are available in advance from Joy’s Floral & Gifts in Minden; The Solid Rock or the Merryman Center box office in Kearney; and My Fair Lady’s Fashions & Frills in Holdrege. Tickets also will be available at the door on concert night for customers using cash or check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.