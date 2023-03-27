Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected.