Virus Outbreak Anniversary
Buy Now

A person is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going through testing for COVID-19 March 19, 2020, in Houston.

 David J. Phillip/AP

On the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still spreading and the death toll is nearing 7 million worldwide. Yet most people have resumed their normal lives, thanks to a wall of immunity built from infections and vaccines.

The virus appears here to stay, along with the threat of a more dangerous version sweeping the planet.

0
0
0
0
0