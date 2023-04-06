Military Obesity
Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Murillo (right) runs up hill as part of his physical training at Ft. Bragg on Jan. 18 in Fayetteville, N.C.

 Chris Carlson/AP

After gaining 30 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Murillo is finally getting back into fighting shape.

Early pandemic lockdowns, endless hours on his laptop and heightened stress led Murillo, 27, to reach for cookies and chips in the barracks at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Gyms were closed, organized exercise was out and Murillo’s motivation to work out on his own was low.

