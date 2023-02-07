RURAL FAIRFIELD — Sandy Creek wanted revenge Tuesday. But instead the Cougars fell to Fillmore Central for the second time in less than one week.
Fillmore Central toppled the Cougars in last week’s semifinals of the SNC basketball tournament. So Sandy Creek wanted some payback. And this time the Cougars were on their home floor.
But that didn’t seem to bother FC, who finished with a 52-49 win.
“That was a great team win. A lot of kids stepped up in a big way in a rematch of the conference semifinals,” said FC coach Derek Reinsch. “We knew (Sandy Creek) would want some revenge. For us, we knew it would be kind of a struggle.”
Tuesday’s fray was nip-and-tuck the whole way, with the outcome undecided until the final buzzer. For example, in the first half the teams traded leads seven times.
A six-point gap was the biggest FC could muster prior to halftime. Sandy Creek held a five point lead early in the second period.
The Panthers owned a 27-21 halftime lead. They never trailed again, although Sandy Creek stayed within two possessions for the remainder of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the teams started playing as if there were no tomorrow.
FC jumped to a 38-32 advantage to open the final period, then took a 46-38 lead with two minutes left. Sandy Creek cut FC’s margin to 48-47 with 23 seconds left when Drake Lally scored an old-fashioned three-pointer.
The Panthers closed out the win with a pair of free throws by Luke Kimbrough and a close-range basket from Jarin Tweedy.
What was the big difference in the contest? It depends on which coach you ask.
Said Reinch: “I thought the big difference was just simply our execution. We executed at a pretty high level. I thought we did a nice job of making the extra pass. For the most part we didn’t turn it over. For the most part we did a nice job of finishing around the rim and just getting the shots we really wanted.”
Sandy Creek coach Cole Wiseman commented that his team made too many mental errors.
“Mental mistakes,” Wiseman said. “You can look at it as mistakes in the fourth quarter. But we made mistakes in the first half that led to this three-point deficit.”
While Sandy Creek’s mental lapses were not what they would have liked, you couldn’t fault the Cougars’ physical efforts.
They played like a team wanting to get even with Fillmore Central’s win over SC last week.
“Getting the conference champs on your floor, right after they win it. If you are a competitor that’s something you want,” Wiseman said. “The boys were ready. They wanted this game, like every game. But there was a little more revenge factor in this one.”
Sandy Creek had two players in double-figure scoring. Oliver Oglesby came off the bench and tallied a game-high 16 points. Starter Ethan Shaw registered 14 points. Jack Clark added eight points, including a pair of long bombs.
For Fillmore Central, Tweedy led the way with 11 points. Carson Asche poured in nine points. Kimbrough closed with eight points.
FC (14-7)..............12 15 6 19 — 52
SC (10-11)........... 15 6 11 17 — 49
FC (52)
Luke Kimbrough 8, Keegan Theobald 2, Jarin Tweedy 11, Kade Cooper 7, Carson Asche 9, Kiffin Theobald 5, Jayden Wolf 4, David Hagglund 4.
SC (49)
Kadyn Clark 2, Ethan Shaw 14, Jacob Petr 2, Oliver Oglesby 16, Drake Lally 7, Jack Clark 8.
Girls: Sandy Creek 45, Fillmore Central 33
Sandy Creek quickly built a lead that just kept expanding in Tuesday night’s first game of the girl/boy double header.
The Cougars led from the start. They took a 21-9 lead at the break.
Fillmore Central got hot late in the third quarter when the Panthers produced an 8-2 run. But Sandy Creek stayed in control with a 33-19 advantage going into the fourth period.
“We had a good game plan going into the game. We watched a little film and had an idea of what we wanted to do. The girls just flat-out executed it tonight. They bought in and fully committed to it the whole game,” said Sandy Creek coach Jared Blackwell.
Sandy Creek’s Emma Fisher topped all Cougar scorers with 12. Teammates Ryleigh Skalka and Sophie Dane collected nine points each. Paige Biltoft rang up six points.
For the Panthers, Faith Engle led the way with 13 points. Kaili Head reeled off eight points.
FC (10-11)............. 5 5 10 14 — 33
SC (5-16)........... 11 10 12 12 — 45
FC (33)
Faith Engle 13, McKenna McCoy 3, Kaili Head 8, Ava Tessman 3, Reyna Hafer 4, Carly Lukes 2.
SC (45)
Ryleigh Skalka 9, Sophie Dane 9, Karys Lipovski 5, Emma Fisher 12, Teagan Jarosik 3, McKenzie Bohlen 1, Paige Biltoft 6.
